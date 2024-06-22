The original watercolour illustration for the first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" — the book that introduced the world to the young bespectacled wizard — will go up for auction in New York.

The work by Thomas Taylor, who was just 23 years old in 1997 when he painted the iconic image of the young boy with the lightning bolt scar and the round glasses, is expected to fetch from $400,000 to $600,000 at Sotheby's on Wednesday.

Taylor was working at a children's bookstore in Cambridge, England, when publisher Barry Cunningham tapped him at Bloomsbury to paint the image for JK Rowling's book, which was to be released in London on June 26, 1997.

According to Sotheby's books specialist Kalika Sands, he was one of the first people to read the book, getting an early copy of the manuscript to inform his artwork.

"So he knew about the world before anybody else and it was really up to him to think of how he visualised Harry Potter," Sands said.

Humble beginnings

Rowling and Taylor were unknown when the book was released, and few expected it would become a global phenomenon.

According to Sotheby's, only 500 copies of the first edition were printed, and 300 of them were sent to libraries.