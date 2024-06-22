A nuclear-powered United States aircraft carrier, the Theodore Roosevelt, has arrived in South Korea's port city of Busan for joint military exercises this month with the host nation and Japan, South Korea's navy said.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the naval base in Busan, 320 kilometres (198.83 miles) southeast of the capital Seoul, early on Saturday, joined by the Aegis-equipped destroyer USS Halsey and the USS Daniel Inouye, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the South Korean Navy.

It marked the first arrival of a US aircraft carrier in South Korea in seven months, since the November visit of the USS Carl Vinson.

Saturday's arrival came as the three countries are expected to hold their first-ever trilateral multi-domain exercise, called Freedom Edge, later this month amid joint efforts to bolster security cooperation against North Korean threats.

The three allies decided to launch the exercise during three-way talks held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference earlier this month in Singapore.

The leaders of the three nations have also agreed at a Camp David summit in August 2023 to hold annual military training drills as they condemned China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the disputed waterway of the South China Sea.