Several people dead from landslides southeastern China
The six people, who had previously been reported missing, were found dead in a temple near their home by rescuers after days of searching in Fujian’s Shanghang county.
Unusually heavy rains have hit southern China after an early start to the annual flooding season. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
June 22, 2024

Six people have been found with no signs of life after going missing a week ago during landslides caused by heavy rainfall in China's southeastern province of Fujian, state television CCTV reported.

Rescue workers found them after extensive searches since losing contact with the victims on Sunday, CCTV said on Saturday.

Unusually heavy rains have hit southern China after an early start to the annual flooding season.

The death toll reached 47 in Meizhou city in China's southern Guangdong province, where downpours led to flash floods and mudslides that destroyed thousands of low-rise houses and damaged roads and crops, CCTV said.

Weather warning

China's National Meteorological Center issued a warning for more extreme weather across a swath of provinces in the south on Saturday, extending a warning from Friday, and for a few areas in the north.

Henan and Anhui provinces in central China, as well as Jiangsu province on the coast and the southern province of Guizhou, all are expecting hail and strong thunderstorms, according to the forecast.

In Heilongjiang province in the northeast, railways cancelled multiple trains running over the weekend owing to the heavy rain.

Last week, Fujian and Guangxi provinces in southern China that experienced landslides and flooding amid heavy rain. One student died in Guangxi after falling into a river swollen from the downpour.

