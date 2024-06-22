WORLD
4 MIN READ
UK far-right leader sparks outrage for saying West provoked Ukraine war
Nigel Farage's controversial claim that the West provoked the Ukraine war while pointing fingers at Putin has sparked outrage among political leaders ahead of the upcoming general election.
UK far-right leader sparks outrage for saying West provoked Ukraine war
Farage has also spoken about his intention to run for prime minister in 2029.  / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
June 22, 2024

Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's anti-immigration Reform UK party, faced strong criticism after saying that the West provoked Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, Farage said "we've provoked this war", while adding that "of course" it was Russian president Vladimir Putin's "fault".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters that Farage's claim was "completely wrong and only plays into Putin's hands".

Labour leader Keir Starmer, who looks set to take Sunak's job after an election next month, said Farage's comments were "disgraceful".

"Anyone who is standing for parliament ought to be really clear that Russia is the aggressor", he told reporters on the campaign trail.

Farage — a former European Union parliamentarian who has tried and failed to run for Westminster seven times — is seeking a seat for Clacton in east England in the country's general election next month.

His party is polling third behind the ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour parties, but is only predicted to pick up a few seats.

Even so, a surge of popularity for Reform UK since Farage took over as leader this month risks drawing away votes that the Conservative Party sorely needs to win a fifth term in power.

His comments met with outrage on Saturday.

'Echoing Putin's vile justification'

RECOMMENDED

Interior minister James Cleverly criticised Farage for "echoing Putin's vile justification for the brutal invasion of Ukraine."

Former Conservative defence minister Tobias Ellwood called the comments "shocking" in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, adding that "Churchill will be turning in his grave".

Meanwhile, Labour's defence spokesman John Healey called the comments "disgraceful" and said his stance made him "unfit for any political office in our country".

Probed further on his views on Putin in the interview, Farage said that he "disliked him as a person" but "admired him as a political operator because he's managed to take control of running Russia".

The former Brexit figurehead, Farage is close to former US President Donald Trump, who has said he gets along with Putin "great".

Farage has also spoken about his intention to run for prime minister in 2029.

He stood by claims that Sunak, the first UK prime minister of colour, does not "understand our culture", in response to Sunak leaving D-Day commemorations in France early.

He clarified in the interview that he meant Sunak was "too upper class".

Farage's comments on Sunak — first made in a political leaders debate — also drew criticism, with one Tory minister saying they made him "very uncomfortable".

RelatedNigel Farage disrupts Sunak's chances, calls on UK Conservatives to revolt
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy