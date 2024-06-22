A senior Red Cross official in Gaza has told reporters of the horrific scenes after an Israeli strike in Gaza.

It was around 3:30 pm when three explosions rocked the walls of the Red Cross compound in Gaza on Friday, William Schomburg, the local chief for the ICRC told reporters in Geneva via video link.

Then came the "flood of wounded people" seeking help, said the international charity's chief in Rafah on Saturday.

"There were piles of dead bodies, blood everywhere," he added.

Twenty-two people were killed in shelling that lightly damaged the outside walls of the compound where the Red Cross has been operating.

It is located just south of a humanitarian zone identified by the Israeli army in the Palestinian territory.

"All of our buildings are very well known to all parties to the conflict," Schomburg said.

Refusing to speculate on the source of the shelling, he said: "We're not here to lay blame.

"But of course, this incident is one of several near misses that we have had... and we as the ICRC cannot operate like this."

Related Israel’s deadly Nuseirat raid violates international law: experts

'Pools of blood'

Many of the wounded were taken by ambulance to a nearby Red Cross field hospital for operations.

Some did not survive.

No Red Cross employees were killed, Schomburg said, but two children of staff members required treatment for injuries sustained in the blasts.

It is not the first time Red Cross facilities have been damaged during the more than eight months of fighting between Israel and Hamas, who control Gaza.

Schomburg said that recovering from the trauma of Friday's strike would not be easy.

"Around the compound on the street, there were pools of blood, there were bodies strewn across the ground," he said.