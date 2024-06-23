At least 800,000 students have been deprived of an education as Israel’s months-long offensive against Gaza continues, the Palestinian Media Office in the enclave has said.

The Office said on Saturday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Education in Gaza, “more than 800,000 students of various educational levels in the Gaza Strip have been deprived of their right to education since Oct. 7 last year, due to the genocidal war being waged by the criminal Zionist occupation on the Gaza Strip.”

Among them: “40,000 high school students from various branches will not be able to participate in this year’s session of the high school exams, representing an unprecedented violation that threatens their future and undermines their chances of enrolling in local and international universities and colleges,” the Office added.​​​​​​​

Early Saturday, 50,000 students went to final high school exam halls, "Tawjihi," in occupied West Bank governorates and Palestinian schools abroad, while the Israeli onslaught prevented students in Gaza from taking the exams.

Related Gaza's children face long road to healing as schools lie in ruins

Academic year lost