Sunday, June 23, 2024

2046 GMT — An Israeli offensive in Lebanon has the potential to increase the risk of a broader conflict that draws in Iran and Iran-aligned groups, particularly if Hezbollah's existence is threatened, the top US general has said.

Air Force General C.Q. Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not predict Israel's next steps. But he cautioned that a Lebanon offensive "can drive up the potential for a broader conflict."

"Hezbollah is more capable than Hamas as far as overall capability, number rockets and the like. And I would just say I would see Iran be more inclined to provide greater support to Hezbollah," Brown told reporters before stopping in Cape Verde on his way to regional defence talks in Botswana.

"Again, all this could help to broaden the conflict in the region and really have Israel not only be worried about what's happening on their southern part of the country but also now what's happening in the north."

More updates 👇

2048 GMT — Lebanese minister denies Hezbollah weapons at Beirut airport

Lebanon's transport minister has denied that Hezbollah was storing weapons at Beirut airport, as fears grow of all-out war between the group and Israel.

Ali Hamieh called a press conference to deny the allegations of "absurd articles" in the media and attacked the British daily The Telegraph.

The newspaper said the Lebanese group is storing missiles and rockets at the airport, where "whistleblowers" had reported the arrival of "unusually big boxes".

"I am holding this press conference to clarify that everything that has been written in The Telegraph is false and to say that there are no weapons entering or leaving Beirut airport," Hamieh told journalists.

2014 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian gathering in eastern West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked a settlement of Bedouin or nomadic Palestinian tribes near Jericho in the eastern occupied West Bank, firing gunshots to scare them and stealing several sheep.

According to the Al Baydar Organization for Defending Rights of Bedouins, Israeli settlers stormed the Ras Ein al Auja area in the north of Jericho, for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

During the attack, illegal Israeli settlers searched houses and livestock pens before stealing 10 sheep, the organisation added.

“A group of settlers again raided the gathering in Ras al Ain, searched houses and livestock pens, and took about 10 sheep,” Hassan Mleihat, the organisation official, told Anadolu.

1842 GMT — Netanyahu says intense fighting against Hamas is ending but war to go on

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the phase of intense fighting against Hamas was coming to an end but that the war would not end until the Islamist group no longer controls the Gaza Strip.

Once the intense fighting is over in Gaza, Netanyahu said, it will allow Israel to deploy more forces along the front with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

1610 GMT — EU warns of escalating conflict in Middle East amid Gaza war

The EU foreign policy chief issued a warning about the escalating violence in the Middle East amid ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

"Yesterday (Saturday) has been one of the deadliest days since October with at least 100 Palestinians reportedly killed," Josep Borrell said on X, highlighting severe casualties.

He also stressed that the situation remains dire as "hostages are still held captive," and the risk of a broader conflict "involving Hezbollah" looms large.

"A spillover in Lebanon would seriously impact the region and beyond," Borrell cautioned, noting that in the West Bank, the economic situation is on the brink of "collapse," and "violence is intensifying."

1536 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli barracks after Islamist commander's death

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it targeted two military positions in northern Israel with an armed drone in response to the killing of a commander.

Hezbollah's announcement of the latest cross-border attacks came hours after it published a vide o excerpt purporting to show locations in Israel along with their coordinates.

Hezbollah on Sunday said its fighters launched a strike "with an attack drone" on a military leadership position in northern Israel's Beit Hillel barracks "in response to the assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the town of Khiara".

The Israeli military said in a statement that a drone had "crossed from Lebanon and fell in the area of Beit Hillel" but "no injuries were reported".

1328 GMT — 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli attacks targeting several areas in Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

Eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City, the sources said.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that “occupation (Israeli) warplanes targeted a house in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City, killing eight citizens and wounding dozens.”

1320 GMT — Taiwanese protest attacks on Gaza, urge government to stop selling arms parts to Israeli, US firms

Hundreds of Taiwanese protested on Sunday, demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and urging their government to stop selling weapons parts to Israeli and US companies.

Despite the rain, protesters from various civic groups marched from Liberty Square to the Control Yuan in the Taiwanese capital of Taipe i, TaiwanPlus News reported.

Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, banners and placards, condemning Israel's attacks on Gaza and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Freedom for Gaza." They also called for an "immediate cease-fire" in Gaza.

1156 GMT — 4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on UN training centre in Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a UN training centre west of Gaza City, medical sources said.

Fighter jets struck the headquarters of the Vocational Training College of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), according to witnesses.

Massive damage was reported at the site.

At least 60 people were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian medical sources.

1150 GMT — Israel arrests 20 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

At least 20 more Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

A student and several children were among the detainees in the raids that targeted the cities of Nablus, Qalqilya, Tubas, Ramallah, and Jericho, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

“The detainees were subjected to abuse, severe beatings, and threats against their families, in addition to widespread acts of sabotage and destruction of citizens’ homes,” the statement said.

The new arrests brought to 9,345 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank last October, according to Palestinian figures.

1130 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 37,600 as Israel murders more Palestinians

At least 37,598 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that 86,032 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 47 people and injured 121 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1041 GMT — Israeli tanks go further into Rafah's Al Mawasi area, residents say

Israeli tanks have advanced to the edge of the Al Mawasi refugee camp in the northwest of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, residents said.

Images of two Israeli tanks stationed on a hilltop overlooking the coastal area went viral on social media, but Reuters could not independently verify them.

"The fighting with the resistance has been intense. The occupation forces are overlooking the Mawasi area now, which forced families there to head for Khan Younis," said one resident, who asked not to be named, on a chat app.

Residents said Israeli tanks had pushed deeper into western and northern Rafah in recent days, blowing up dozens of houses.

1014 GMT — Israeli defence minister heads to US for talks on Gaza war

Israel’s defence minister has called the United States a “pivotal ally,” highlighting upcoming "critical meetings" in Washington to address the war in Gaza and rising tensions between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Yoav Gallant’s statements were made shortly before his departure for Washington on an official visit of unspecified duration, amid a crisis in relations between the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and the administration of US President Joe Biden, as reported by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

“The meetings with senior (US) government officials are critical for the future of the war,” said Gallant. “We are prepared for any action that may be required in Gaza, Lebanon, and in additional areas,” he added.

He also stressed that "the United States is our most vital and pivotal ally, and our relations are especially crucial at this time, perhaps more so than ever before."

0941 GMT — Israel targeted 69 percent of schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza: UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that the Israeli army bombed 69 percent of schools housing displaced people inside Gaza.

In a statement, the agency said that “according to Global Education Cluster, 69% of school buildings where displaced families were seeking shelter have been directly hit or damaged.”

“This blatant disregard of humanitarian law must stop. We need a ceasefire now,” it added.