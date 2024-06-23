Ukraine launched tens of drones overnight targeting several Russian regions but with no reported damage, Russian officials have said.

At least 23 drones were destroyed over Russia's western region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Sunday on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's air defence systems also destroyed drones over the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, governor of the region in Russia's west, said on Telegram.

It was not immediately clear how many drones were downed.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in either region, the governors said.