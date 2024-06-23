WORLD
Philippines Marcos says Manila will not be intimidated amid China row
The Philippines and China have blamed each other for the confrontation near the Second Thomas Shoal last week, which took place during a routine Philippine resupply mission.
"In defending the nation, we stay true to our Filipino nature that we would like to settle all these issues peacefully," Marcos said in a speech.
By Emir Isci
June 23, 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos has said the Philippines would "never be intimidated" by anyone after a violent clash between the Filipino navy and the Chinese coast guard in the South China Sea.

"We will never be intimidated or oppressed by anyone," Marcos said in a speech during a visit to the Philippines' South China Sea forces as he gave out medals to sailors involved in Monday's clash off Second Thomas Shoal.

The Philippines has accused China’s Coast Guard of launching a “brutal assault” with bladed weapons during the

clash last week.

Beijing's actions during a routine Philippine resupply mission have been condemned by the United States, Britain and Canada.

China's foreign ministry disputed the Philippine account, with a spokesperson saying on Thursday that the necessary measures taken were lawful, professional and beyond reproach.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual shipborne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said China's claims had no legal basis, a decision Beijing has rejected

Philippines seeks UN recognition of continental seabed in South China Sea
SOURCE:Reuters
