Power cut causes flight cancellations and delays at UK's Manchester Airport
The disruption particularly affected flights from Terminals 1 and 2, with many expected to be delayed or canceled.
Power has been restored but the impact will affect services throughout the day, the report added. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
June 23, 2024

Flights departing the UK's Manchester Airport faced cancellations and severe delays after a power cut in the area caused widespread disruption, an airport spokesperson said.

A significant number of flights, particularly from Terminals 1 and 2, were expected to be delayed or cancelled, the spokesperson said on Sunday.

The disruption was first reported by Sky News, which said an issue with the power supply affected the airport and several other buildings.

Power has been restored but the impact will affect services throughout the day, the report added.

"Passengers due to travel from Terminals 1 or 2 are advised to contact their airlines before coming to the airport.

Passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise by their airline but could be affected by delays," the airport spokesperson said.

SOURCE:Reuters
