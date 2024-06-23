The death toll from a batch of toxic illegal alcohol in India has risen to 53, media reported Sunday, as more victims in hospital succumbed to the poisonous brew.

Tamil Nadu state Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said the locally brewed arrack drink was laced with poisonous methanol, killing 37 within hours after they drank the illegal alcohol on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people die annually from cheap, illegally brewed alcohol made in backstreet distilleries in India.

To increase its potency, the liquor is often spiked with methanol which can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

The Indian Express newspaper on Sunday quoted a local councillor, Palraj, describing how poor labourers in Kallakurichi district regularly bought the liquor in plastic bags costing 60 rupees ($0.70), which they would drink before work.

Some went blind and were rushed to hospital.

Others died rapidly, collapsing in the street.

"The men work just to drink, and the women run the family", motorised rickshaw driver Shankar, who lives on a street where 23 people died, told the Indian Express.