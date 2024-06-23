A US base in western Syria’s Homs province came under a drone attack, according to local sources on Sunday.

The suicide drone was shot down by US soldiers at the base in al-Tanf area near the border with Jordan late Saturday, the sources said.

No injuries were reported.

The US base came under a similar drone attack last April 7.

Groups backed by Iran occasionally target American bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River using missiles and suicide drones.