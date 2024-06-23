WORLD
2 MIN READ
Drone attack targets US base in western Syria
Drone shot down by US soldiers at base in al-Tanf area, according to local sources.
Drone attack targets US base in western Syria
Al-Tanf military base, located in Syria near the tri-border area where Syria, Jordan, and Iraq meet, is a strategic outpost used by the United States and its coalition partners.  / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 23, 2024

A US base in western Syria’s Homs province came under a drone attack, according to local sources on Sunday.

The suicide drone was shot down by US soldiers at the base in al-Tanf area near the border with Jordan late Saturday, the sources said.

No injuries were reported.

The US base came under a similar drone attack last April 7.

Groups backed by Iran occasionally target American bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River using missiles and suicide drones.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier this year, an Iraqi resistance group claimed responsibility for a drone attack, which killed three US soldiers and wounded dozens, on a small US military outpost in Jordan known as Tower 22.

The group, called Islamic Resistance, stated that it launched attacks on the “Ash Shaddadi and Rukban bases in Syria, as well as the Zvulon naval facility in occupied Palestine, in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity (Israel) against our people in Gaza.”

The group added that it will continue its attacks on the “strongholds of the enemies.”

Three US service members were killed and 28 injured in the attack on Tower 22, a small US base, on the Jordanian-Syrian border, American and Jordanian officials said.

RelatedIraqi group claims responsibility for attack on US base
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy