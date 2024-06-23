Niger's army said it had killed a key member of the Daesh terror group during a military raid in the west of the African country.

The clash took place in the Tillaberi region in the vast and unstable "three borders" zone between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Extremist insurgents have staged attacks there for years despite the massive deployment of security forces.

The army said it had killed Abdoulaye Souleymane Idouwal, whom it described as "an influential member" of Daesh, during a raid on Friday.

The army also said that on Thursday nine "terrorists" were killed and 31 arrested in an anti-extremist operation in the region.

Large-scale displacement