WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger army says it killed 'influential' Daesh member
The army also said that nine "terrorists" were killed and 31 arrested in an anti-extremist operation in the region.
Niger army says it killed 'influential' Daesh member
The army claims to have "destroyed the means of movement" of the assailants and "seized (their) means of communication". / Others
By Staff Reporter
June 23, 2024

Niger's army said it had killed a key member of the Daesh terror group during a military raid in the west of the African country.

The clash took place in the Tillaberi region in the vast and unstable "three borders" zone between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Extremist insurgents have staged attacks there for years despite the massive deployment of security forces.

The army said it had killed Abdoulaye Souleymane Idouwal, whom it described as "an influential member" of Daesh, during a raid on Friday.

The army also said that on Thursday nine "terrorists" were killed and 31 arrested in an anti-extremist operation in the region.

RelatedDaesh affiliate blamed for deadly attack on civilians in Mali

Large-scale displacement

RECOMMENDED

The army claims to have "destroyed the means of movement" of the assailants and "seized (their) means of communication".

Civilians in Tillaberi are frequently targeted by extremist militants, which regularly leads to large-scale displacement.

Niger is ruled by military leaders who seized power in a July coup, citing a worsening security situation as justification for the power grab.

The military government is also fighting Boko Haram militants and their rivals Daesh group (ISWAP) in other regions.

RelatedMali warns UN of 'serious consequences' over military intervention in Niger
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy