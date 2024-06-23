Istanbul Technical University’s (ITU) Vefa Aviation Team has won first place in the prestigious Spaceport America Cup 2024 rocket competition held in the United States.

Competing against 83 other teams, the ITU Vefa Aviation Team triumphed in the 10,000-feet category.

151 other teams from 20 countries participated in the Spaceport America Cup 2024 rocket competition.

The Turkish team surpassed prominent institutions, including Princeton, Stanford, and George Washington University.

“We are happy and proud"

The ITU Vefa Aviation Team consisted of students from the Ilim Yayma Foundation's Vefa Dormitory. The foundation announced the victory on its social media account, celebrating the team that was established in 2018.

“We are happy and proud. We heartily congratulate all our students and instructors,” the foundation stated.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir also extended his congratulations via social media.