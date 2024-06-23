In the first round of early general elections in France, the coalition led by the far-right National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen will receive the most votes, according to recent surveys.

A survey conducted by the Ipsos polling company for the daily Le Parisien and Radio France indicated that in the first round of elections to be held on June 30, the RN will rank first with 31.5 percent of the vote, while the People's Front, formed by left-wing and environmentalist parties, will become second with 29.5 percent.

According to the survey, the alliance of President Emmanuel Macron will fall to third place with 19.5 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, an Odoxa Institute survey showed that the RN is predicted to receive 33 percent, the People's Front 28 percent, and the ruling side 19 percent.

Another survey by Opinionway-Vae Solis showed the RN coalition at 35 percent, the People's Front at 28 percent, and the alliance formed by the ruling party at 22 percent.

