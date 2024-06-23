A pro-independence leader in French-colonised New Caledonia was transferred to a prison facility in France to await trial on charges relating to two weeks of unrest in May that left nine people dead, the public prosecutor in the territory said.

Christian Tein, an Indigenous Kanak leader of the pro-independence party known as The Field Action Coordination Unit, was flown to mainland France overnight Saturday, along with six other activists, prosecutor Yves Dupas said in a statement.

The seven Kanak activists were transferred to pre-trial detention on “a specially chartered plane” because of “the sensitivity of the procedure,” Dupas said. Moving the detained activists into custody 17,000 kilometres away from their homeland would allow the investigation into their alleged wrongdoings to continue “in a calm manner and without any pressure,” he said.

The Kanak people have sought for decades to break free from France, which first took New Caledonia in 1853.

Violence flared on May 13 in response to attempts by French President Emmanuel Macron’s government to amend the French Constitution and change voting lists in New Caledonia.

France declared a state of emergency two days later, rushing hundreds of troop reinforcements to help police quell the revolt that included shootings, clashes, looting and arson.

Protests against Paris-pushed voting reform

The prosecutor did not name the other six detained activists who were transferred to mainland France. Reports in French media suggested that the pro-independence group's communications director, Brenda Wanabo, and Frédérique Muliava, chief of staff to the president of New Caledonia's Congress, are among them.

The violence led to nine deaths and widespread destruction of shops, businesses and homes.