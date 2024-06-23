An art exhibition titled "Ink and Colour Fusion," featuring works by Turkish and Chinese artists, has been inaugurated in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

Organised by the Yunus Emre Institute in Beijing and the Turkish Embassy, the exhibition features works by Turkish artists Tulay Musa and Suna Kocal, alongside Chinese artists Xiao Haiming and Zou Yuliang, presenting a variety of techniques and styles.

Speaking at the opening, Türkiye’s Ambassador to China, Ismail Hakki Musa, highlighted the historical connection between Türkiye and China via the ancient Silk Road.

He emphasised that this connection fostered not only trade but also cultural exchanges that created a common ground between the peoples of both nations.

“As an embassy, we place great importance not only on political and economic relations but also on cultural interactions. What remains from history is nothing but culture,” Musa stated.

Marbling art, Turkish-Ottoman figures