TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, Chinese artists open 'Ink and Colour Fusion' exhibition in Beijing
The exhibition showcases cornerstone examples of calligraphy and marbling art, blending the rich traditions of both Turkish and Chinese cultures.
Turkish, Chinese artists open 'Ink and Colour Fusion' exhibition in Beijing
The event, aimed at fostering cultural exchange and mutual appreciation, drew visitors from diverse backgrounds, /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
June 23, 2024

An art exhibition titled "Ink and Colour Fusion," featuring works by Turkish and Chinese artists, has been inaugurated in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

Organised by the Yunus Emre Institute in Beijing and the Turkish Embassy, the exhibition features works by Turkish artists Tulay Musa and Suna Kocal, alongside Chinese artists Xiao Haiming and Zou Yuliang, presenting a variety of techniques and styles.

Speaking at the opening, Türkiye’s Ambassador to China, Ismail Hakki Musa, highlighted the historical connection between Türkiye and China via the ancient Silk Road.

He emphasised that this connection fostered not only trade but also cultural exchanges that created a common ground between the peoples of both nations.

“As an embassy, we place great importance not only on political and economic relations but also on cultural interactions. What remains from history is nothing but culture,” Musa stated.

Marbling art, Turkish-Ottoman figures

RECOMMENDED

Following the opening remarks, the works of the four artists were displayed to the audience, attracting significant interest from Chinese art enthusiasts.

Turkish artist Tulay Musa, known for her reverse glass painting technique, expressed her creative freedom in her work, producing pieces that range from landscapes and futuristic themes to references to Turkish-Ottoman figures.

Reflecting on her painting of a whirling dervish, Musa said, “In the rhythms of the Mevlevi dervishes’ turns, I tried to reflect the immaterial, the friendship, peace, and grandeur that we feel in our hearts. In a time when the world needs peace and goodness, referencing Rumi gave me pride.”

Another Turkish artist, Suna Kocal, presented examples of the marbling art known as ebru and conducted a hands-on marbling workshop for visitors.

Chinese artist Zou Yuliang contributed ink paintings, while Xiao Haiming showcased his calligraphy works, adding a rich diversity to the exhibition.

"Ink and Colour Fusion" offers art enthusiasts ample opportunity to engage with the works on display, bringing together the cultural motifs of the two countries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy