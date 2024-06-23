More than half a million Israelis left the country and did not return during the first six months of Israel's Gaza war, the Times of Israel reported on Sunday, citing the Population and Immigration Authority.

The authority’s data indicates that the number of Israelis who left the country since October last year is around 550,000 — more than those who returned by Easter this year in April.

The news website said that what might have been a temporary escape for Israelis during the war or technical difficulties in returning has now turned into a permanent trend or permanent migration.

According to data from the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, in April, Israel's population stood at 9.9 million, including more than 2 million Palestinians, 400,000 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and 20,000 Syrians in the occupied Golan Heights.

Millions of Israelis hold dual citizenship as they possess at least one other nationality alongside their Israeli citizenship.