The United Arab Emirates has signed an agreement with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to contribute $25 million in emergency food assistance to those affected by the crisis in Sudan and South Sudan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) has reported.

The assistance will be provided to those directly affected by the crisis, including refugees, internally displaced people and returnees impacted by the war, the agency said on Sunday.

Since mid-April 2023, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been engaged in a war that has resulted in nearly 15,000 deaths and around 8.5 million displaced persons and refugees, according to the United Nations.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Sultan al Shamsi, the assistant minister for international development affairs, and by Matthew Nims, executive director of the WFP's Washington office.