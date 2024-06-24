WORLD
Iran, Bahrain signal thaw in relations after years of strain
After eight years of strained relations, Bahrain and Iran to hold talks to explore the possibility of normalising diplomatic ties.
Gulf region might be witnessing a diplomatic reset in Bahrain-Iran reconciliation, which severed ties in 2016. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
June 24, 2024

Bahrain and Iran have agreed to start talks aimed at resuming diplomatic relations between the two countries, Bahrain's state news agency has reported.

During a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif al Zayani and Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani reportedly agreed to establish mechanisms for initiating talks aimed at resuming political relations between the two countries.

Both nations agreed to mend ties after eight years of regional hiatus.

Bahrain, along with several other Gulf states, cut ties with Iran following protests in Iran triggered by Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Saudi Arabia initiated the reconciliation with Iran in March 2023, with China acting as a mediator, suggesting a broader trend towards regional dialogue.

The specifics and timeframe of the normalisation process remain unclear.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
