Russia's Dagestan began three days of mourning after gunmen killed multiple police officers, an Orthodox priest and several others in attacks on synagogues and churches across two cities in the North Caucasus region.

"This is a day of tragedy for Dagestan and the whole country," Sergei Melikov, governor of the Dagestan region, said in a video published early on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not clear how many people died in total in the simultaneous attacks across the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent.

Authorities said at least 15 police and National Guard officers were killed in the attacks.

Melikov said several civilians were also among the dead, including an Orthodox priest who worked in Derbent for more than 40 years. The priest, Nikolai Kotelnikov, was "brutally murdered", a spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church said on Telegram.

"We understand who is behind the organisation of the terrorist attacks and what goal they pursued," Melikov said, without disclosing further details. The search for the gunmen will continue until all of them are identified, he added.

Related Deadly attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan kill 15

Six of the gunmen were shot and killed as the incidents unfolded, Melikov said. Russian state news agencies cited the National Anti-Terrorist Committee as saying five of the gunmen had been killed.

June 24-26 have been declared days of mourning in Dagestan, Melikov said, with flags lowered to half-mast and all entertainment events cancelled.

'Synagogue on fire'

Dagestan's RGVK broadcaster named the priest as Nikolai Kotelnikov, saying he had served more than 40 years in Derbent.