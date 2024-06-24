Two ringleaders of the PKK terror group, one of whom was wanted in the red category, were neutralised in eastern Türkiye, the interior minister has said.

Sultan Dag, codenamed Beritan Amara, who was wanted in the red category, and Zeynep Nibat, codenamed Zeynep Cudi, were neutralised in the Bozdogan-45 operation carried out in the rural area of Batman province, Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.

The terrorists participated in a total of nine terror acts, in which six security forces were killed and 19 others injured, the minister added.

Yerlikaya said a total of 11 terrorists, including two wanted in the red category, four in orange, and two in the grey categories were neutralised by the gendarmerie in the last nine days.