Türkiye neutralises PKK terror group ringleaders
Security forces identify the two PKK terrorists as Sultan Dag, codenamed Beritan Amara, and Zeynep Nibat, codenamed Zeynep Cudi.
Zeynep Conkar
June 24, 2024

Two ringleaders of the PKK terror group, one of whom was wanted in the red category, were neutralised in eastern Türkiye, the interior minister has said.

Sultan Dag, codenamed Beritan Amara, who was wanted in the red category, and Zeynep Nibat, codenamed Zeynep Cudi, were neutralised in the Bozdogan-45 operation carried out in the rural area of Batman province, Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.

The terrorists participated in a total of nine terror acts, in which six security forces were killed and 19 others injured, the minister added.

Yerlikaya said a total of 11 terrorists, including two wanted in the red category, four in orange, and two in the grey categories were neutralised by the gendarmerie in the last nine days.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye's wanted list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

