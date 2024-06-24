Israel is preparing for potential arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

On Sunday, the Hague-based court reposted a notice in Hebrew, Arabic, and English explaining its procedures.

"After gathering evidence and identifying a suspect, the prosecution requests ICC judges to issue an arrest warrant, which national authorities enforce, or a summons to appear, where suspects appear voluntarily," the notice reads.

This marks the fourth time since the beginning of June that the ICC has shared this post on its social media accounts.

On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he had requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.

No official decision from the court has been made as of yet.

Israel unclear on its response

While Israel has condemned and rejected the prosecutor's request, it remains unclear how Tel Aviv will respond if arrest warrants are issued.