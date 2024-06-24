BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines retains title of Europe's Best Airline for 9th time
The carrier also received awards of the best business class catering and best airline in Southern Europe, at the 2024 World Airline Awards.
Turkish Airlines retains title of Europe's Best Airline for 9th time
The awards, known as the “Oscars of the Aviation Industry,” were announced at an event held in London on Monday. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
June 24, 2024

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has retained its title of "the Best Airline in Europe" for the ninth time, thanks to an award by air transport rating agency Skytrax.

The carrier also received awards of the best business class catering and best airline in Southern Europe, at the 2024 World Airline Awards.

The awards, known as the “Oscars of the Aviation Industry,” were announced at an event held in London on Monday.

"These awards highlights the carrier’s exceptional service quality across its extensive network, underscoring the airline's dedication to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for its passengers," Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Established in 1933 Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 458 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 347 worldwide destinations -- 293 international and 53 domestic -- in 130 countries.

At the awards, Qatar Airways was named the World’s Best Airline, winning the prestigious Airline of the Year 2024 title.

Losing its top spot, Singapore Airlines was ranked second in the world for this year. Emirates placed third, ANA All Nippon Airways fourth, and Cathay Pacific fifth, out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy