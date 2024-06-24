TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish defence firm's air systems conduct NATO defence exercise
Aselsan’s systems become the first Turkish-made short-range air defence systems ever to be included in NATO’s biannual defence exercise.
Turkish defence firm's air systems conduct NATO defence exercise
Aselsan’s systems worked in tandem with German, Hungarian, and Portuguese systems. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
June 24, 2024

Turkish defence firm Aselsan’s short-range air defence systems have conducted integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) exercise with NATO countries at Ramstein Legacy 2024 in Romania.

Aselsan’s systems became the first Turkish-made short-range air defence systems ever to be included in NATO’s biannual defence exercise.

Aselsan said in a statement that the Turkish Armed Forces participated in the exercise with the firm’s systems, such as the battery command and control operations centre named “Hakim-Adoc/T,” fire control device called “Korkut 130/135,” the pedestal mounted stinger, “KMS Zipkin,” and the “Manpads” team equipment systems.

RelatedTurkish defence giant Aselsan signs $79.2M international sales deal
RECOMMENDED

Aselsan’s systems worked in tandem with German, Hungarian, and Portuguese systems by providing joint air picture sharing, engagement management, and tactical data link message transmission.

Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975, and has grown to be the country’s largest defence firm, while ranking among the top 100 in its field worldwide.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy