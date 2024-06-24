The Biden administration is looking forward to sitting down with Turkish counterparts during next month's NATO summit in the US capital, the State Department has said.

"Whether it's at the leader level, or in the interactions between the official delegations, we look forward to continuing our discussions with the Turkish government on a wide range of issues impacting our collective security through the Alliance, but also a range of other security issues on which we've worked closely together in several other regions," John Bass, the State Department's acting senior official for political affairs, said on Monday.

Bass, who served as Washington's ambassador to Ankara from 2014 to 2017, was designated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to become the State Department's acting under secretary for political affairs in March. He had been serving as the agency's under secretary for management since 2021.

Security challenges