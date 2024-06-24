Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has raised alarms over escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly highlighting threats emanating from Greek Cypriots.

Fidan said on Monday that they have been warning the European counterparts in the Greek Cypriot administration from the beginning about making southern Cyprus a centre, a base of operations against Gaza.

"When we raised this issue, they suddenly declared it a logistics base. Militarising it and concealing its use for operations in the Middle East will not benefit the Greek Cypriot and Greece," Fidan stated in an exclusive interview with local TV channel Haberturk.

"If you become a party to the ongoing wars in the Middle East, this fire will come and find you. Since we are in the same geography, it will find us too," Fidan warned.

Minister Fidan called on regional actors to recognise the seriousness of the situation and to prevent further militarisation in the region.

Risk of escalation

Turning to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, Fidan said: "The Israeli system, led by the Netanyahu government, has a policy of using Hamas as an excuse to completely destroy the Palestinian resistance movement and to legitimise and institutionalise the occupation it has been continuing for years."