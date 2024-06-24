The US is set to announce it is sending an additional $150 million in munitions to Ukraine, as Russia accuses Kiev of using US-provided munitions to strike inside Russia or Russian-held territory, according to two US officials.

On Monday, Russia summoned the American ambassador to protest what it says was the use of US-made advanced missiles in a Ukrainian attack on Crimea on Sunday that reportedly killed four people and wounded more than 150.

The Pentagon said last week that Ukraine's military is also now allowed to use longer-range missiles provided by the US to strike targets inside Russia if it is acting in self-defence. Since the outset of the war, Washington had maintained a policy of not allowing Ukraine to use the weapons it provided to hit targets on Russian soil for fear of further escalating the conflict.

The continued flow of US arms, which will be drawn from existing stockpiles, is intended to help Ukrainian forces repel intensified Russian attacks.

Risk of escalating the conflict

The upcoming US arms shipment will include munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. That system is capable of firing the longer-range missiles from the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, which Russia has said would prompt retaliation and risk escalating the conflict.