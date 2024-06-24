United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has accused Israel of spreading misinformation about him during the more than eight-month-long genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

"I've heard the same source many times saying that I never attacked Hamas, that I never condemned Hamas, that I am a supporter of Hamas," Guterres told a news conference on information integrity on Monday, without naming Israel.

"I have condemned Hamas 102 times, 51 of them in formal speeches, the others in different social platforms," he said.

"The truth, in the end, always wins."

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said the condemnations by Guterres were "empty words when compared to his actions."

"His sole aim has been to help Hamas survive this war. We find it despicable that the secretary-general refuses to abide by the UN's standards and paints a distorted picture of events on the ground," Erdan said.

"Antonio Guterres is an accomplice to terror and should resign today."