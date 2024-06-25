WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has decided to plead guilty under an agreement with the US Justice Department, which resulted in his freedom after five years in a British prison and return to Australia, WikiLeaks and court documents said.

Wikileaks said on Monday that "Julian Assange is free", adding its founder had left a British prison and was flown out of the United Kingdom.

Wikileaks announced Assange's whereabouts shortly after court documents showed he was due to plead guilty later this week to violating US espionage law — in which he revealed alleged war crimes by American troops — in a deal that will allow him to return home to Australia.

Documents filed on Monday evening revealed Assange has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge related to his alleged role in one of the largest US government breaches of classified material, as part of a deal with the Justice Department that will allow him to avoid imprisonment in the US.

The WikiLeaks founder is expected to appear in court and be sentenced to 62 months, with credit for time served in a British prison, allowing him to return to his birthplace, Australia.

Australia's government said it is aware of Assange's legal proceedings, adding that his case has "dragged on for too long".

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese "has been clear — Mr Assange’s case has dragged on for too long and there is nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration," a government spokesperson said.

A UN expert on Wednesday hailed the decision of the High Court of Justice in London to allow Assange's appeal against his extradition to the US, calling it a "welcome relief."

However, Alice Jill Edwards, the UN special rapporteur on torture, warned in a statement that "the case is not over yet."

"I welcome the High Court’s decision to allow the case to proceed to a full appeal. This is a terribly complex case, but at the heart of it are issues around human rights and values we hold as a society and the protections afforded to those who disclose potential war crimes," Edwards said.

'Lengthy legal battles'

In a recent development, the court ruled that the US assurances were not sufficiently convincing, paving the way for a reexamination of Assange's appeal.