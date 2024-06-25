WORLD
NASA scraps planned spacewalk after astronaut suit malfunction
Mike Barratt and Tracy Dyson, preparing to embark on their spacewalk from space station's airlock, call off mission after water leaks from the cooling system of Dyson's spacesuit.
NASA handout of astronaut participating in a spacewalk / File Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
June 25, 2024

Two NASA astronauts' spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) has abruptly ended when water began squirting from one of the spacesuits inside the airlock.

NASA went on to call off the spacewalk on Monday.

"There’s literally water everywhere here now," astronaut Mike Barratt reported to mission control.

Barratt and another astronaut Tracy Dyson opened the hatch to the space station’s airlock when Dyson reported water leaking from her spacesuit's cooling system. The leak occurred when Dyson switched her spacesuit to battery power. The astronauts hadn't floated outside yet.

The duo were not in danger, according to NASA.

The astronauts were supposed to remove a faulty communications box and collect microbe samples from outside the orbiting laboratory. The spacewalk was planned for nearly seven hours.

Earlier this month, a spacewalk was postponed after another astronaut experienced "spacesuit discomfort."

Following a recent issue with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, NASA managers are actively investigating the challenges faced during the mission carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ISS.

Despite encountering propulsion system leaks involving helium, critical for propellant distribution to thrusters, Starliner successfully docked at the space station on June 6.

The mission serves as a crucial shakedown flight for the spacecraft, although it experienced malfunctions in several thrusters during its docking approach.

