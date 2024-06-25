Two NASA astronauts' spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) has abruptly ended when water began squirting from one of the spacesuits inside the airlock.

NASA went on to call off the spacewalk on Monday.

"There’s literally water everywhere here now," astronaut Mike Barratt reported to mission control.

Barratt and another astronaut Tracy Dyson opened the hatch to the space station’s airlock when Dyson reported water leaking from her spacesuit's cooling system. The leak occurred when Dyson switched her spacesuit to battery power. The astronauts hadn't floated outside yet.

The duo were not in danger, according to NASA.

The astronauts were supposed to remove a faulty communications box and collect microbe samples from outside the orbiting laboratory. The spacewalk was planned for nearly seven hours.