The Israeli army announced responsibility for the overnight air strikes on areas in Gaza that left family members of the head of the Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh, dead including his sister.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Israeli army said its fighter jets struck two buildings in the Beach refugee camp and the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza, claiming the Hamas used them.

The Israeli military statement also said that it struck Hamas members which said they were involved in October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli locations around Gaza, and holding Israeli captives in Gaza.

The statement claimed that the attacks were carried out using "precision munition" and based on intelligence activity.

The Israeli army did not mention that the air strikes killed family members of Haniyeh but the Israeli Army Radio said the army statement was on the air strike that killed his family members.

The Palestinian Civil Defense stated that its teams have so far removed the bodies of 13 people killed in Israeli air strikes on two schools used as shelters and a home in Gaza.