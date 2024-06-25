The Palestinian resistance group Hamas denied a report Monday that it plans to move its political bureau from Qatar to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

"There is no truth to what Sky News Arabia reported, citing The National newspaper, of allegations that Hamas plans to leave Qatar and head to Iraq," Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau , said in a statement on his Telegram account.

The United Arab Emirates-based The National quoted sources that said the Iraqi government granted approval in May to Hamas to open the bureau in Iraq and that "Iran will be responsible for protecting Hamas's leaders, offices and personnel in Baghdad."