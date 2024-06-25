TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye condemns terror attack in Dagestan
President Erdogan states that Türkiye is against all forms of terrorism, condemning the attacks that killed 21 people, and extending his condolences to the Russian people.
"Türkiye is against all forms of terrorism and we condemn these attacks with hatred," Erdogan said.
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
June 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the recent terrorist attacks in Russia's Dagestan region, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call on Tuesday, President Erdogan condemned the attacks, expressing Türkiye's staunch opposition to all forms of terrorism. He extended his condolences to the Russian people for the lives lost and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"Türkiye is against all forms of terrorism and we condemn these attacks with hatred," Erdogan said.

He affirmed that Türkiye will continue its efforts to resolve conflicts in the region.

Terror attack in Dagestan

Assailants had attacked Orthodox churches, synagogues, and a traffic police post in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan on Sunday.

Death toll in a terrorist attack in Russia's Caucasian region of Dagestan rose to 21 after another policeman died in the hospital Monday night, the Healthy Ministry said on Tuesday.

This brings the number of policemen killed in the attack to 16, besides five civilians including a priest.

The Russian Guard Corps also announced that one of its servicemen, Ramazan Atziev, was killed in the assault. Atziev was one of the first responders at the scene of the clash near the Holy Dormition Cathedral in the city of Makhachkala.

"He promptly took up a firing position and, together with his comrades, took measures to neutralise the criminals before the arrival of the special forces of the Russian Guard. As a result of the shootout, he sustained a fatal wound," the statement said.

Four more staffers were injured in the clash, and are receiving all necessary medical care, the statement added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
