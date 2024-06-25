TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues 50 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
After completing official procedures, the coastguards hand over the irregular migrants to Izmir's Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.
Türkiye rescues 50 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Teams also rescued 31 irregular migrants from a drifting boat off the coast of Dikili district in Izmir after its motor failed. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
June 25, 2024

Türkiye has said that its coastguards rescued 50 irregular migrants who were pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces.

Teams were dispatched to the Menderes district of Izmir on Türkiye’s Aegean coast after detecting irregular migrants in a rubber boat, Türkiye’s Coast Guard Command said in a statement on Tuesday.

The coastguards rescued 19 irregular migrants, including three children, from a life raft that was pushed back into Turkish territorial waters.

RECOMMENDED

Teams also rescued 31 irregular migrants from a drifting boat off the coast of Dikili district in Izmir after its motor failed.

After official procedures by authorities, the irregular migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time