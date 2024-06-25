Türkiye has said that its coastguards rescued 50 irregular migrants who were pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces.

Teams were dispatched to the Menderes district of Izmir on Türkiye’s Aegean coast after detecting irregular migrants in a rubber boat, Türkiye’s Coast Guard Command said in a statement on Tuesday.

The coastguards rescued 19 irregular migrants, including three children, from a life raft that was pushed back into Turkish territorial waters.