Young Chinese are increasingly hesitant to walk down the aisle, and that’s ringing alarm bells in Beijing.

After all, tying the knot ceases to be just another private matter when the number of young people postponing the decision to start a family is as stratospheric as in the case of China.

Chinese men and women contracted 1.9 million marriages in January-March, down 8.2 percent from a year ago.

Analysts say the economic cost of Chinese couples putting off marriage and having children is so high that it threatens to upend decades of rapid growth, which has turned the country of 1.4 billion people into the second-largest economy in the world within a short span of time.

A fall in the number of marriages means fewer babies, reduced consumption, a shrinking labour force and an ageing population living on pensions.

Having children out of wedlock is relatively uncommon in China, partly because of social stigma and government regulations that make it difficult for unmarried people to access public services like education and healthcare for their offspring.

“The demographic dividend has been one of the most influential factors in China's economic development,” says Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at Hong Kong-based Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking.

A labour-intensive manufacturing sector turbo-charged China’s rise from an economic wasteland until the early 1980s to an industrial juggernaut expected to unseat the United States as the world’s biggest economy within the next 10 years.

Gary tells TRT World that the working-age population has so far kept China’s manufacturing sector competitive, with rapidly growing consumption and rising incomes.

However, the same demographic dividend may become a liability if Chinese couples continue to reject matrimony.

Official data shows Chinese couples have been shying away from taking the plunge for many years now. In absolute terms, the drop in the number of marriages contracted every year in China has gone down more than 40 percent since 2013.

The only exception in an otherwise steady decline in the number of marriages a year in recent times was 2023. COVID-related lockdowns and bad economic conditions in China resulted in too few marriages in 2022, which led to a year-on-year increase in the subsequent year.

But the resumption of the downward trend in the first three months of 2024 can be indicative of a return to the “norm” after the post-Covid bump, Gary adds.

“It is costly to get married in China,” he says, adding that the economic downturn as well as higher living expenses have deterred more couples from settling down.