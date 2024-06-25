TÜRKİYE
1,045 PKK terrorists neutralised over past year — Erdogan
Police and intelligence forces in Türkiye dismantle 603 organised criminal groups, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan stressed that the Turkish state would continue to pursue members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO). /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
June 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkish security forces "neutralised" a total of 1,045 terrorists, including seven who were on the country's most-wanted red list, during operations against the PKK terror group over the past year.

"A total of 1,045 terrorists, seven of whom were wanted in the red category, were neutralised in operations against the PKK/KCK last year," Erdogan said on Tuesday in a speech to police graduates in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Erdogan also highlighted the country's efforts against organised crime, noting that 603 criminal groups had been dismantled by police and intelligence forces at the local, regional, national, and international levels.

Pursuing FETO members

He also stressed that the Turkish state would continue to pursue members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) — a group whose 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye was roundly defeated.

"The breath of our state's institutions will continue to be on the necks of the treacherous FETO members, no matter where they run," Erdogan said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2 ,734 wounded in Türkiye.

Gulen has long lived in the US state of Pennsylvania. Since the 2016 coup attempt, Turkish leaders have sought the extradition of Gulen, but US officials have not approved this. The refusal to extradite has long been a thorn in the side of Turkish-US relations.

