WORLD
US seeking diplomatic deal to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Pentagon
"Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation" between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin receives Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon in Washington, US, June 25, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024

The United States is urgently working towards a diplomatic agreement that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes on both sides of the border, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

Shelling on Israel's northern border has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from areas on both sides of the frontier, and has escalated in recent weeks, leading to fears of an all-out Israel-Hezbollah war.

"Hezbollah's provocations threaten to drag the Israeli and Lebanese people into a war that they do not want. Such a war would be a catastrophe for Lebanon and it would be devastating for innocent Israeli and Lebanese civilians," Austin said on Tuesday at the start of his meeting with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon.

"Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation. So we're urgently seeking a diplomatic agreement that restores lasting calm to Israel's northern border and enables civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border," he added.

Israel's national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi has said that it will spend the coming weeks trying to resolve the conflict with Lebanon's Iran-backed, heavily armed Hezbollah group and would prefer a diplomatic solution.

Hanegbi said Israel had been discussing with US officials the possibility that an expected end of intense Israeli military offensive in Gaza would allow an "arrangement" to be reached with Hezbollah.

At the Pentagon, Gallant said that he would discuss military readiness with Austin. "We are working closely together to achieve an agreement, but we must also discuss readiness on every possible scenario," Gallant said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
