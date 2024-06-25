Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday killed 10 family members of its Qatar-based chief Ismail Haniyeh, who vowed to continue the "resistance" movement against Israel.

Israel's military told AFP news agency that it "was aware of the reports but we cannot confirm" them.

The strike hit the Haniyeh family home in Al Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, Hamas and Gaza's civil defence agency said.

"There are 10 martyrs... as a result of the strike, including Zahr Haniyeh, sister of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh," Mahmud Basal, spokesperson for the civil defence, told AFP.

He said a number of bodies were likely to be still under the rubble but "we do not have the necessary equipment" to extract them.

Civil defence crews transferred the retrieved bodies to al-Ahli Hospital in nearby Gaza City, Basal added, also reporting "several wounded" in the attack.

'No compromise'