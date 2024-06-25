French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, chief of the main far-right party Jordan Bardella and hard-left MP Manuel Bompard have clashed in an ill-tempered debate that exposed fierce tensions less than a week ahead of the most polarising election in decades.

Attal, Bardella and Bompard exchanged accusations in a sometimes bruising live TV encounter on Tuesday, where discussion of issues was often drowned by a cacophony of voices.

Bardella's National Rally (RN) still has a clear lead in opinion polls ahead of Sunday's first round of voting in the parliamentary elections, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition with President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance lagging in third.

At just 28, Bardella could become the first far-right prime minister in France's modern history after the second round on July 7, although he has said he will only take the job if the RN wins an absolute majority in parliament.

Bardella vowed that "if the French give me their confidence, I will be the Prime Minister of purchasing power", pledging cuts to VAT and tax breaks for the under 30s.

"I am Prime Minister. The difference with me is that I do not want to lie to the French," retorted Attal.

"Jordan Bardella says every time that he will reduce VAT as if by magic but without saying how he will finance it," he added.

Bompard meanwhile told the Premier, "You are badly placed to give lessons on the economy, given your record."

Back and forth

Attal, 35, portrayed himself as a safe pair of hands with experience of the realities of power, repeatedly asking Bardella, " How will you finance it?" and saying, "I will remain serious."

"Excuse me, Mr Teacher!" Bardella bristled at one point, while adding that "if you were credible, we would not be here at all" — a reference to Macron's dissolution of parliament following his party's third place in European elections.

"Mr Attal, be humble tonight, please," Bardella said.