Wednesday, June 26, 2024

1821 GMT — Five countries have called on their nationals to leave Lebanon amid growing fears of a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry on X urged its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon and those who live there to leave as commercial flights are still operating.

Germany also issued a travel warning and asked its citizens who are currently in Lebanon to leave the country. "Germans in Lebanon are urgently asked to leave the country. The situation at the border between Israel and Lebanon is very tense," the Foreign Ministry said on its X account.

The Canadian government urged its nationals in Lebanon to leave the country amid an escalation of tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border. "The safety and security of Canadians at home and abroad is Canada's top priority," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement on Tuesday.

North Macedonia also asked its citizens on Sunday to leave Lebanon as soon as possible due to the worsening security situation there.

The warning came after Kuwait on Friday urged its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon and those inside the country to leave as soon as possible "in view of the security situation taking place in the region."

1819 GMT — UN 'not pulling out of Gaza': official

A UN spokesperson said, "we're not pulling out of Gaza," rejecting claims to the contrary.

"We're just trying to find the space in which we operate within conditions that meet," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Stressing that the UN is not operating under the protection of the Israeli army, Dujarric said: "We're kind of meandering in different paths, but the road to success here is a ceasefire, is our ability to have a full and unimpeded humanitarian access, to see the immediate release of all the hostages."

1814 GMT — Israel's defence chief calls for solving disputes with US 'behind closed doors'

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called for resolving disputes between Israel and the United States "behind closed doors."

"Israel and the US have the same goals in the war in Gaza," Gallant said during a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House as cited by Israeli daily Haaretz.

"Even when we disagree on the path, we resolve it in closed rooms," Gallant said.

The Israeli defence minister said he and Sullivan would "discuss as friends a long list of things — Lebanon, Gaza, Iran, issues related to them and also the issue of American supplies to Israel."

1749 GMT — US involved in discussions with UN agencies, Israel on aid challenges

The United States has been involved in discussions with United Nations agencies and the Israeli government in the past few days to try and work through security challenges the UN is facing to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza, the State Department said.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters Washington is continuing to push to resolve their "legitimate concerns about the safety and security of their personnel."

1741 GMT — Israeli defence minister sees 'significant progress' on US weapons

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he achieved "significant progress" in addressing Israel's concerns about the flow of US weapons after talks with top officials in Washington.

"During the meetings we made significant progress, obstacles were removed and bottlenecks were addressed," he said.

Gallant said the progress was on "a variety of issues" including "the topic of force build-up and munition supply that we must bring to the state of Israel."

1718 GMT — Gaza authorities warn Palestinians about 'suspicious' Israeli calls

Authorities in Gaza warned Palestinians about "suspicious" Israeli telephone calls asking them to return to their homes in northern areas.

The Government Media Office warned about the calls that told Palestinians they could return home in northern Gaza "through the military checkpoint erected by the (Israeli) occupation army on the coastal Al-Rasheed Street in the evening hours."

"We urge our people to be extremely cautious from these suspicious and untrusted telephone calls," it said in a statement.

1707 GMT — Gallant threatens Hamas with 'consequences' if it rejects Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant threatened Palestinian resistance group Hamas with "consequences" if it refused to accept a Gaza ceasefire proposal backed by US President Joe Biden.

"We stand firmly behind the President's deal, which Israel has accepted, and now Hamas must accept — or bear the consequences," he said in a recorded statement during his visit to Washington.

Gallant reaffirmed his government's "commitment" to bringing back Israeli hostages from Gaza "with no exception."

1703 GMT — EU summit to address West Bank settler violence: German official

European Union leaders will discuss the ongoing Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank when they meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, a top German official said.

Settler violence in the occupied West Bank will be "discussed again" and there will be "an exchange at the leadership level," the official told media representatives in Berlin, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked about what European heads of states and government would specifically discuss on the issue, the official did not elaborate.

1643 GMT — Yemen's Houthis target ship in Haifa port with Islamic Resistance in Iraq

Yemen's Houthis said they targeted a ship in Israel's Haifa port in a joint military operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The operation targeted the MSC Manzanillo, the Iran-backedHouthi group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.

1630 GMT —Germany, Netherlands ask citizens to leave Lebanon

The German and Dutch governments have issued advisories asking their citizens to leave Lebanon due to the risk of further escalation of conflict in the region.

In a post on X, the Dutch Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon and those who live there to leave as commercial flights are still operating.

Mentioning how the current travel warning to the Mideast country is "red," it stressed the situation there remains very "unpredictable." The Dutch Embassy may not be able to help its citizens if they get into trouble, it cautioned.

In a similar move, Germany issued a travel warning and asked its citizens who are currently in Lebanon to leave the country.

"Germans in Lebanon are urgently asked to leave the country. The situation at the border between Israel and Lebanon is very tense," the ministry said on its X account.

It also warned that air traffic from Beirut Rafic Hariri Airport could be completely suspended in the event of further escalation, making it impossible to leave the country by air.

1559 GMT — Labor government suspends Australian senator for supporting recognition of Palestinian state

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the ruling party suspended Labor Senator Fatima Payman for supporting a motion in parliament to recognise a Palestine state, according to media reports.

"I met with Senator Payman earlier today. She will not be attending the Labor caucus this session," Albanese told parliament, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

The young senator from Western Australia crossed the floor Tuesday and supported the motion moved by Mehreen Faruqi, deputy leader of the Australian Greens party, in parliament.

1557 GMT — Over 400 killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 8: Lebanon

At least 435 people have been killed and 1,801 others injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since October 8, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that 44 percent of the injuries were due to shock, 35 percent resulted from explosions, and 16 percent were chemical-related.

The ministry said 95 percent of the injured people were Lebanese, without specifying the nationality of the remaining victims.

1535 GMT — Turkish, Egyptian foreign minister discuss war in Gaza

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry discussed over phone the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Attention was drawn to the risk of the conflict spreading to a regional level, the sources said, referring to the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It was underlined that the war needs to stop immediately and a permanent ceasefire should be declared, the sources said, adding that the importance of uninterrupted humanitarian aid reaching Gaza was also highlighted.

1439 GMT — Türkiye condemns Israeli foreign minister's remarks targeting Erdogan

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has condemned a recent social media post by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it an attempt to cover up Israel's crimes.

"We consider the disrespectful post by the Israeli Foreign Minister targeting our esteemed President as a tone that can only be adopted by an official of a state accused of genocide," said a ministry statement.

It emphasised that such accusations are part of Israel's efforts to obscure its own criminal actions.

Strongly criticising the social media post, the ministry said: "Such slander and lies are part of Israel's efforts to cover up the crimes it has committed."

1435 GMT — Prominent former Israeli officials, academics urge US Congress to reconsider Netanyahu invitation

Former Israeli officials and academics urged the US to withdraw an invitation for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress next month, according to the New York Times.

A group of influential former Israeli leaders in an op-ed piece in the newspaper asked American lawmakers to withdraw the invitation for the address on July 24.

The authors include David Harel, president of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities; Tamir Pardo, former director of Mossad; Talia Sasson, former director of the special tasks department in Israel's State Attorney's Officer; former Prime Minister Ehud Barak; Nobel Laureate Aaron Ciechanover and novelist David Grossman.

1431 GMT — Germany deplores Israeli killing of Doctors Without Borders aid worker

Germany deplored the Israeli killing of a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staff member in Gaza.

Humanitarian aid workers should "generally not be a target of war," Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said at a news conference in Berlin. "All parties to the conflict are called upon to adhere to international humanitarian law, which sets out certain regulations," he added.

Fischer lamented the fact that too many aid workers had been killed in the Gaza war.

1425 GMT — Israel charges preacher of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque with 'incitement'

Israel filed incitement charges against the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, according to his defence lawyer.

"An indictment was filed by the Israeli authorities against Sheikh Ekrima Sabri in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court," Khaled Zabarqa told Anadolu news agency.

He said Israeli authorities considered Sabri's speech while offering his condolences to the families of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem and Jenin as "incitement to terrorism."

1422 GMT —Spread of Israel's war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic': UN

The UN humanitarian chief has voiced alarm at the prospect of Israel's war on Gaza spreading to Lebanon, warning that it was "potentially apocalyptic."

As the war in Gaza nears its 10th month, Israel's top ally the United States has warned of the risk of a major conflict against the Iran-aligned militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon following an escalation in cross-border fire.

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian coordinator, told reporters in Geneva that he saw Lebanon as "the flashpoint beyond all flashpoints," pointing to southern Lebanon in particular.

He said he had been discussing with colleagues in Tel Aviv about the prospects of what might happen there. "It's beyond planning. It's potentially apocalyptic," he said.

1414 GMT — Israeli forces demolish residential apartment in East Jerusalem

Israeli forces demolished a residential apartment in the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

Municipal teams backed by police cited the lack of a building permit for the demolition, witnesses said.

Israel has demolished 92 Palestinian buildings in East Jerusalem since the beginning of 2024 under the pretext of "unlicensed construction," according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

1252 GMT — Jordan won't deploy troops in Gaza to replace Israeli forces: FM

Jordan said it will not send troops to Gaza to replace Israeli forces in the Palestinian enclave.

"We will not clean up after (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in Athens.

"We will not deploy troops to Gaza as a substitute for Israeli forces or place ourselves in the catastrophic reality he (Netanyahu) has created," he added.

1246 GMT — Fatalities as Israeli warplanes hit residential buildings in central Gaza

Several people were reported dead in fresh Israeli air strikes on residential buildings in central Gaza, according to medical sources.

The attacks targeted a building and two apartments in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, witnesses said.

Medical sources said a number of Palestinians were killed and their bodies were admitted to the Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza.

Fatalities were also reported when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, local sources said.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue an exact death toll from the attacks.

1203 GMT — Netanyahu fears potential ICC arrest warrants for Gaza crimes by July 24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects the issuance of arrest warrants by the International Court of Justice (ICC) for him and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant by July 24, according to Israeli media.