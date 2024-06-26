George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, has defeated US Representative Jamaal Bowman in a Democratic primary in suburban New York that highlighted the party’s deep divisions over the war in Gaza.

With the victory, Latimer has ousted one of the most liberal voices in Congress and one of its most outspoken critics of Israel. Bowman has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, where Israel has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians since October 7 last year.

Latimer, who into the race at the urging of Jewish leaders upset with Bowman's criticism of Israel, is a former state legislator who has served as Westchester County executive since 2018. In a victory speech, Latimer called for more civility following the contentious race.

Bowman had been seeking a third term, representing a district in New York City’s northern suburbs. His defeat is a blow to the party’s progressive wing and a potential cautionary tale for candidates trying to shape their messaging around Israel's war on Gaza.

Trying to buy the race

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) political action committee spent nearly $15 million on the primary, filling airwaves and mailboxes with negative ads in an effort to unseat Bowman, who has accused the influential pro-Israel lobbying group of trying to buy the race.

Some major progressive figures have rushed to Bowman's defence. In the final stretch of the race, he rallied with liberals Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, while Latimer pulled in the endorsement of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

On Israel, both Bowman and Latimer support a two-state solution.