Türkiye’s envoy to the United Nations has warned that the situation in Syria has become “untenable” following over 13 years of conflict.

"The overall situation in Syria has become untenable with worsening economic, security and humanitarian conditions,” Ahmet Yildiz said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, stressing that the "status quo cannot continue."

Stressing that there is a need for a change of attitude from the Syrian regime to initiate a national consensus and a re-energised focus on Syria from the international community, Yildiz said all sides should take "genuine steps" towards a lasting settlement following UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

"The root causes of the conflict in Syria are political. Therefore, revitalisation of the political process with meaningful participation of the opposition as an indispensable part of forging a national consensus is key," he added.

A comprehensive settlement of the Syrian conflict also requires simultaneous progress in creating the conditions necessary for the "voluntary, safe and dignified" return of Syrian refugees to their country, Yildiz stressed, adding that without a national reconciliation process that includes millions of Syrians, the country will continue to be prone to conflict.

Counterterrorism, refugees