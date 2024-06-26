The Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Turkish defence firm Baykar reached an altitude of 36,310 feet (11 kilometres), the company has said.

Baykar announced on Tuesday that the TB3 achieved a new milestone by reaching its highest altitude yet as part of high-altitude system identification and performance tests.

The Bayraktar TB3 is equipped with the PD-170 engine developed domestically by Turkish aerospace engine manufacturer Tusas Engine Industries (TEI).

The drone’s performance brings it closer to the altitude record of 45,118 feet (13.7 kilometres) held by the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV from Baykar.

The ramp the Bayraktar TB3 took off from during the tests mimics the conditions on the deck of the TCG Anadolu, the Turkish Navy's amphibious assault ship, where it will be deployed.