Bayraktar TB3 combat drone rises its record altitude to 36,310 feet
The Bayraktar TB3, with its folding wing structure, will be the first UCAV capable of taking off and landing from short-runway ships like the TCG Anadolu.
The drone’s performance brings it closer to the altitude record of 45,118 feet (13.7 kilometres) held by the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV from Baykar. /Photo: AA / Others
June 26, 2024

The Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Turkish defence firm Baykar reached an altitude of 36,310 feet (11 kilometres), the company has said.

Baykar announced on Tuesday that the TB3 achieved a new milestone by reaching its highest altitude yet as part of high-altitude system identification and performance tests.

The Bayraktar TB3 is equipped with the PD-170 engine developed domestically by Turkish aerospace engine manufacturer Tusas Engine Industries (TEI).

The drone’s performance brings it closer to the altitude record of 45,118 feet (13.7 kilometres) held by the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV from Baykar.

The ramp the Bayraktar TB3 took off from during the tests mimics the conditions on the deck of the TCG Anadolu, the Turkish Navy's amphibious assault ship, where it will be deployed.

Taking off and landing from short-runway ships

To date, the TB3 has logged 445 hours and 3 minutes of flight time during the tests.

On December 20, 2023, it completed a 32-hour flight covering 3,541 miles (5,700 kilometres).

With its folding wing structure, the Bayraktar TB3 will be the first UCAV capable of taking off and landing from short-runway ships such as the TCG Anadolu. The company plans to begin testing on the TCG Anadolu in 2024, Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar previously announced.

Turkish drones produced by Baykar have played a significant role in various conflicts around the world, including in Ukraine and Azerbaijan, where they have been used for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

These drones have been credited with changing the dynamics of warfare, providing critical support to operations and demonstrating the effectiveness of unmanned aerial systems in modern combat.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
