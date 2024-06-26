One method of making electricity cleanly to address the climate crisis has been quietly advancing and it hit a milestone.

A California utility is backing the largest new geothermal power development in the US — 400 megawatts of clean electricity from the Earth’s heat — enough for some 400,000 homes.

Southern California Edison will purchase the electricity from Fervo Energy, a Houston-based geothermal company, Fervo announced.

The company is drilling up to 125 wells in southwest Utah.

Clean electricity like this reduces the need for traditional power plants that cause climate crisis. The boost could go a long way toward bringing down the cost of a new generation of geothermal energy, said Wilson Ricks, an energy systems researcher at Princeton University.

“If these purchases help to get this technology off the ground, it could be massively impactful for global decarbonisation,” he said. Decarbonisation refers to switching out things that produce carbon dioxide and methane, which cause the climate to change, in favour of machines and methods that don't.

Today the world still relies mainly on fossil fuels for round-the-clock power. This new deal shows that clean power can meet a growing electricity demand, said Sarah Jewett, vice president of strategy at Fervo.

“I think that’s why it’s so exciting. This isn’t a niche energy resource going to a niche use,” she said. “And that is something we have not had, you know, readily available" and able to be scaled up.