The Taliban-ordered crash in opium production in Afghanistan, long the world's dominant supplier, which could drive up overdose deaths as heroin users switch to synthetic opioids already proving deadly in Europe, a UN report has said.

The cultivation of opium, from which heroin is made, fell by 95 percent in Afghanistan last year after the Taliban banned the production of narcotics in 2022.

Although opium production in Myanmar increased by 36 percent last year, it still fell globally by 75 percent, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual World Drug Report published on Wednesday.

"The result of a prolonged shortage of Afghan opiates could have multiple consequences in Afghanistan and countries of transit and destination for Afghan opiates. The purity of heroin on the market is expected to decline," the UNODC said.

Preliminary field observations indicate a possible slight increase in Afghan opium cultivation this year but it is unlikely to return to pre-ban levels, the UNODC said.

While there were "no real shortages" in the main destination markets for Afghan opiates such as Europe, the Middle East and South Asia were reported until early 2024, that could change if future harvests remain small, it added.