Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has identified the PKK terror group as a significant threat due to its extensive illegal activities, including recruitment and extortion, according to its latest report.

The PKK maintains a significant operational structure within Germany, despite being banned since 1993 and designated as a terrorist organisation by the EU in 2002, the report released last week by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution says.

The report noted an increase in crimes perpetrated by the PKK, with 286 incidents recorded in 2023 alone.

The terrorist organisation reportedly raised between 16 and 17 million euros last year through fundraising campaigns.

Ongoing activities of the terror group in the country include its logistical and financial support operations, recruitment efforts and propaganda campaigns.

Structured into various sectors and regions within Germany, it engages in high-profile events and demonstrations while attempting to portray a non-violent image in Europe, the report reveals.

Here are key takeaways from the report.

Organisational structure

The PKK's membership in Germany reached 14,000 in 2023, making it the largest extremist foreign organisation in the country.

It operates through a hierarchical structure integrated seamlessly with its central leadership in Germany.

The PKK is divided into four sectors and nine regions in Germany, each managed by an administrative officer.

PKK-affiliated associations operate under this network, with the "Confederation of Kurdistan Communities in Germany" at the helm, mobilising for terror-related events and rallies, and participating in public relations and campaign activities.

The terrorist organisation continues to recruit, finance and propagandise in support of its cause, leveraging various media outlets and public demonstrations.

Public demonstrations

Organising large-scale events such as Nowruz and the International Kurdish Cultural Festival, draws thousands of participants.