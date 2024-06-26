WORLD
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns home a free man
His lawyer told reporters it was a "historic day" that "brings to an end 14 years of legal battles" while the UN hailed the release, saying the case had raised human rights concerns.
The United Nations also hailed Assange's release, saying the case had raised human rights concerns. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 26, 2024

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has returned home to Australia to start life as a free man after admitting he revealed US defence secrets in a deal that unlocked the door to his London prison cell.

Assange landed on a chilly Canberra evening on Wednesday in a private jet, the final act of an international drama that led him from five years in the high-security Belmarsh prison in Britain to a courtroom in a US Pacific island territory and, finally, home.

His white hair swept back, the Australian raised a fist as he emerged from the plane door, striding across the tarmac to give a hug to his wife Stella that lifted her off the ground, and then to embrace his father.

Dozens of television journalists, photographers and reporters peered through the airport fencing to see Assange, who wore a dark suit, white shirt and brown tie.

WikiLeaks said on X that it would hold a press conference in the Australian capital at 1115 GMT on Wednesday, but did not say if Assange would be present.

The remote courtroom was chosen because of the 52-year-old's unwillingness to go to the continental United States and because of its proximity to Australia.

Assange's lawyer Jen Robinson told reporters it was a "historic day" that "brings to an end 14 years of legal battles".

Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese said he was "very pleased" by the outcome.

The United Nations also hailed Assange's release, saying the case had raised human rights concerns.

But former US Vice President Mike Pence slammed the plea deal on social media platform X as a "miscarriage of justice" that "dishonours the service and sacrifice of the men and women of our Armed Forces."

The material he released through WikiLeaks included a video showing civilians being killed by fire from a US helicopter gunship in Iraq in 2007. The victims included a photographer and a driver from Reuters.

