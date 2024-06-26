Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Mark Rutte on being elected as the new secretary-general of NATO.

Erdogan had a phone conversation Wednesday with Rutte, according to a statement by the Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan wished Rutte success in his new position, while Rutte thanked Erdogan for his support during the phone call.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said that during the phone call he had congratulated Rutte on his new position.