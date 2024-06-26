TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan congratulates new NATO chief Rutte
The Turkish president wishes Mark Rutte success in his new position, while Rutte expresses his gratitude to Erdogan for his support to become NATO's 14th secretary-general.
President Erdogan congratulates new NATO chief Rutte
Rutte will take office on October 1 and become NATO's 14th secretary-general when Jens Stoltenberg's term expires after 10 years at the helm of the alliance.  /Photo: AA Archive / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 26, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Mark Rutte on being elected as the new secretary-general of NATO.

Erdogan had a phone conversation Wednesday with Rutte, according to a statement by the Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan wished Rutte success in his new position, while Rutte thanked Erdogan for his support during the phone call.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said that during the phone call he had congratulated Rutte on his new position.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan said that they plan to meet in Washington, while Rutte expressed his intention to visit Türkiye without waiting for their US meeting.

NATO allies have selected outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the military alliance’s next secretary-general, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Rutte will take office on October 1 and become NATO's 14th secretary-general when Jens Stoltenberg's term expires after 10 years at the helm of the alliance.

RelatedTürkiye to support Dutch PM Rutte for NATO Secretary General position
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time