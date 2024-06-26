Kenyan President William Ruto has said that a bill containing contentious tax hikes would "be withdrawn", dramatically reversing course after more than 20 people died and parliament was ransacked by protesters opposed to the legislation.

But he warned on Wednesday that the withdrawal of the finance bill would mean a significant shortfall in funding for development programmes designed to help farmers and schoolteachers, among others, as the East African nation struggles to lower its foreign debt burden.

"I concede and therefore I will not sign the 2024 finance bill and it shall subsequently be withdrawn," Ruto told a press briefing on Wednesday, adding: "The people have spoken."

Ruto's administration has been taken by surprise by the intensity of opposition to its tax hikes, with protests breaking out across the country last week.